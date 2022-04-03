Arrow Financial Corp Sells 5,405 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

