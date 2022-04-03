Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches Market Cap of $62.61 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $880,248.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

