AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.54) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £115 ($150.64) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.54) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

AZN opened at £100.76 ($131.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £156.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,679.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,072.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,798.83. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($85.14) and a fifty-two week high of £102.62 ($134.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.90) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,500.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

