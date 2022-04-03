AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AZN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,574. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

