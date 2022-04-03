Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $98.39 on Thursday. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

