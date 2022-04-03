Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.01. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.