Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.01. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 157,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

