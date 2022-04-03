AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.