Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 865,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.11 on Friday. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.11.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
