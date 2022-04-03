AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,057.21.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,974.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,937.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,890.83. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,293. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

