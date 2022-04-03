Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 16,567 Shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecoark were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ecoark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZEST opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $62.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.62. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

