Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.16.

NYSE STZ opened at $233.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average is $228.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.