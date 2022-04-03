Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

