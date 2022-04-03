Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $505.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.05.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.