Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.76.

