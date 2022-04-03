Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $201.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

