Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,553,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,278,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Workiva by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,681,000 after buying an additional 253,312 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $122.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

