Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,508,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

