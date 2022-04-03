Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $631.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

