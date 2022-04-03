Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock worth $1,227,539 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,535,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 386,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

