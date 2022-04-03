Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 475,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avista by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avista by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

