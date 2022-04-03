Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

