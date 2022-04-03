AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $296.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.16.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

