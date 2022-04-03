Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

