B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

