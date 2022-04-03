Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $132.30

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.30, but opened at $143.69. Baidu shares last traded at $141.58, with a volume of 209,407 shares.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 112.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

