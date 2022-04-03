Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.78.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

