Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bank First has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $74.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $548.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank First by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank First by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank First by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

