Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.