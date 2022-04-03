Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OZK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

OZK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,998. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

