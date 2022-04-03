Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OZK opened at $42.10 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

