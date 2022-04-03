Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.94 ($87.85).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.40 ($66.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €73.42. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

