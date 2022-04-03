Barclays Boosts Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 120.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 93.00 to 120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NHYDY. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.35.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

