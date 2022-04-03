Barclays Boosts OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $41.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.28. 1,808,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

