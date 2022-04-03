Barclays Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.31.

NYSE:DHI opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $87,924,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

