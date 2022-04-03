Barclays Cuts Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target to $10.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuaishou Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

