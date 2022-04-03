Barclays Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $53.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.