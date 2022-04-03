Barclays Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $22.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.