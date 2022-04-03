Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.80

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 801781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barclays by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $10,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barclays by 81.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 909,968 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

