Barclays Reaffirms “Suspended” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Barclays reissued their suspended rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 512 ($6.71) on Thursday. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 516.37 ($6.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.94. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.98.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,959 ($6,495.94). Insiders bought 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,021,376 in the last three months.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

