Barclays Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

ETR SHL opened at €56.20 ($61.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

