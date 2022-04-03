Barclays Trims Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price to $7.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

