BarnBridge One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.31 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.42 or 0.00020284 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $60.42 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,415,279 coins. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

