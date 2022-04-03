Barnwell Industries (BRN) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Barnwell Industries to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Barnwell Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries Competitors 2205 10882 15625 594 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Barnwell Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barnwell Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.11 million $6.25 million 3.51 Barnwell Industries Competitors $8.40 billion $498.90 million 4.76

Barnwell Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries 35.15% 118.68% 31.10% Barnwell Industries Competitors -15.23% 4.37% 6.99%

Summary

Barnwell Industries competitors beat Barnwell Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada. The Land Investment segment invests in land interest in Hawaii. The Contract Drilling segment provides well drilling services and water pumping system installation and repairs in Hawaii. The company was founded by Morton H. Kinzler in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

