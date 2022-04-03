Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $774.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

BTDPY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,679. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2569 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

