Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

