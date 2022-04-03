Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 1,600 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,404,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $118.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.60.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

