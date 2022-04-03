Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after buying an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,811,000 after buying an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after buying an additional 92,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

