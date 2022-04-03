Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $259,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.