Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $283,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $265.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.77.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.