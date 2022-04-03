Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $207,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $70,983,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.